Protect Yourself With 15% Off NIOSH & CDC-Approved N95 Cup Respirator Masks [Exclusive]

N95MaskCo is offering an exclusive 15% off offer to all Kinja deal seekers right now on its N95 respirator cup mask collection using promo code KINJASAVE.



You can grab a 20-pack of these NIOSH-approved masks for $152 after applying the code or a 40-pack for $297. You can get a pack of 100 for $679 if you really want to stock up.

These masks feature a cup design for a tight but comfortable fit around your face, and are CDC-approved. You can check it out for yourself right here, where you will see manufacturer Xiantao Zhongyi listed next to approval #84A-787 for this model, the ZYB-11.

In my personal opinion, these are still a little pricey even after the discount— but I suppose it is nice to be sure that you are getting the real deal with these masks, each of which N95MaskCo says blocks “at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles.” Be sure to check out another Kinja exclusive deal that’s still running on MQDirect today which sees even lower prices on N95 masks, while still available.