Protect Yourself on the Road With This $39 Dash Cam From SideDeal

Elizabeth Henges
Whistler D26RS 1080P Dash Camera | $39 | SideDeal
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Whistler D26RS 1080P Dash Camera | $39 | SideDeal

Having a dash cam is just a good idea. If you get into or witness an accident, you’ll have video evidence of the incident to use for insurance purposes. You can also use the footage to shame jerks on the road by making fun of them on social media. Win-win! Today only at SideDeal, you can get a new dash cam for just $39. This won’t be around for long, so grab a cam before it’s sold out!

