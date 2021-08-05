2021 Sun Care Kit | $45 | Dermstore | Use Code FAVORITE



It is never a bad time to stock up on sunscreen and all the protectors for your skin and beautiful face. The Skin Cancer Foundation teamed up with Dermstore to curate this Sun Care Kit to keep you happy and burn-free in 2021. Use the code FAVORITE and save $5 on a bundle that is valued at over $127.

Each piece in this kit has the Seal of Recommendation, and these bundles are a great way to discover a new favorite for your skincare arsenal. There are two full-size sunscreens from Coola and EltaMD. Each is lightweight and provides broad-spectrum coverage. They are also good for sensitive skin. Try smaller travel-size sunscreens from Shiseido, La Roche-Posay, snd even Dermstore’s own daily mineral sunscreen. There is a trial of Supergoop’s GlowScreen and La Roche-Posay’s Milk Body & Face SPF 100 for those who get red within minutes of being outside. Oribe’s Power Drops Color Preservation Booster repairs and protects your hair from UV rays and keeps your color as vibrant as possible. And it all comes in a cute clear Dermstore bag. This is a wonderful kit to experiment with the best brands to keep you safe and never have to worry about sun damage.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.