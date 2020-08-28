It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Protect Yourself and Others From COVID-19 With up to 47% off KN95 Masks [Exclusive]

Ignacia
KN95 Masks (20-Pack) | $48 | N95maskco | Promo code KINJASHIP KN95 Masks (50-Pack) | $104 | N95maskco | Promo Code KINJASHIP KN95 Masks (100-Pack) | $160 | N95maskco | Promo Code KINJASHIP
Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, and with the code KINJASHIP, you’ll get free shipping so you can throw out that $17 shipping fee for the 20- or 50-pack! If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160.

Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks is certified by the FDA to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. Specifically, FDA Appendix A approved masks. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them! Like I say at the end of all these mask posts, let’s not politicize a virus, please. Be safe.

