It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle Deals

Protect Yourself and Others From COVID-19 With 20% Off KN95 Masks [Exclusive]

KN95 Masks (20 Pack) | $48 | N95 Mask Co | Promo code KINJA20
Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor.

