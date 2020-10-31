Protect Your Whole Household With 20% Off Packs of 20 to 5000 KN95 Masks [Exclusive]

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $104 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20

Image : Elizabeth Lanier

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $48 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20

KN95 Masks 50-Pack | $104 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20

KN95 Masks 100-Pack | $159 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.

Advertisement

These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that $159 right now.

Advertisement

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!