It's all consuming.
Protect Your Space With a Eufy Smart Touch Lock, 20% Off

Eufy Smart Touch Lock | $160 | Amazon | Promo code PREPD15999
Eufy Smart Touch Lock | $160 | Amazon | Promo code PREPD15999

What if you can get into your space with the touch of a finger? Well, check out this Eufy Smart Touch Lock. It recognizes your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds and will unlock your door in one second. You have four ways to unlock your door—with your finger, the Eufy security app via Bluetooth, the electronic keyboard, or actual physical key. The lock itself can withstand all types of weather, and does not connect through WiFi, which means your privacy is protected just as much as your house. Lastly, with the promo code PREPD15999, it’ll bring the price down to $160, which is about 20% off the list price.

