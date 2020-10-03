Protect Your Skin This Fall By Stocking Up On Some Long-Sleeved UPF 50+ Sun Protection Tops, Only $6 With Promo Code

Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts 70XUM6KN

You can get 70% off these sun protection (UPF 50+) long-sleeved tops this weekend, bringing them down to only $6 each with promo code 70XUM6KN.

The tops are available in sizes small to extra large, and are said to be true to usual fit. In addition to their sunscreen benefits, the tops are also moisture-wicking and ideal for working out or partaking in outdoor activities— for obvious reasons. They come in two bright colors: mint and coral.

UPF of 50+ can give you additional peace of mind that you’re still protecting your skin, even as temperatures drop for the fall.

“Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) indicates how much UV radiation (both UVB and UVA) a fabric allows to reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “For example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate, thus reducing your exposure risk significantly.”

The promo code is only valid until Monday (Oct. 5), so don’t put it off this weekend if this sounds like a deal to you!