Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Protect Your Skin This Fall By Stocking Up On Some Long-Sleeved UPF 50+ Sun Protection Tops, Only $6 With Promo Code

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
283
Save
Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts | $6 | Amazon | Use code 70XUM6KN
Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts | $6 | Amazon | Use code 70XUM6KN
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts | $6 | Amazon | Promo code 70XUM6KN

You can get 70% off these sun protection (UPF 50+) long-sleeved tops this weekend, bringing them down to only $6 each with promo code 70XUM6KN.

Advertisement

The tops are available in sizes small to extra large, and are said to be true to usual fit. In addition to their sunscreen benefits, the tops are also moisture-wicking and ideal for working out or partaking in outdoor activities— for obvious reasons. They come in two bright colors: mint and coral.

UPF of 50+ can give you additional peace of mind that you’re still protecting your skin, even as temperatures drop for the fall.

Advertisement

“Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) indicates how much UV radiation (both UVB and UVA) a fabric allows to reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “For example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate, thus reducing your exposure risk significantly.”

The promo code is only valid until Monday (Oct. 5), so don’t put it off this weekend if this sounds like a deal to you!

G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Atlas Coffee Club Shows You the World in a Cup of Joe, Starting at $9 a Month

You Can Grab RAVPower's PD 3.0 Power Bank for $30 Right Now

Upgrade to a Rainfall Shower Head And Handheld Combo For Less Than $20 With This Promo Code

The 10 Best Deals of September 30, 2020