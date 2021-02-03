Protect Your Nintendo Switch Screen With Tempered Glass for $7

amFilm Tempered Glass Switch Screen Protector Image : Amazon

amFilm Tempered Glass Switch Screen Protector | $7 | Amazon

Your Nintendo Switch is precious, and don’t let anyone convince you otherwise. It’s a bouncing baby that must be protected at all costs. That’s especially true for its little screen, which can be a bit fragile. Even the Switch dock can ever so slightly mark it up. Like a smart phone, you’ll want to make sure you protect your screen from wear and tear. That’s where tempered glass comes in. You can protect your screen by putting a small layer of glass over it, ensuring that it stays scratch-free. Today, Amazon has the extremely popular amFilm Switch screen protector down to just $7. This top seller has over 70,000 reviews on Amazon and is sitting pretty at five stars, so it’s the real deal. You’ll get two screen protectors in one pack with this, so you can save one just in case you cave and buy a special edition Switch sometime soon. ( Note that this will only work for the regular Switch and not the Switch Lite.)