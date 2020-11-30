It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Protect Your New iPhone 12 With the Case-Mate Clear Case for Only $28

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | $28 | Amazon
Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | $28 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | $28 | Amazon

Sometimes, protecting a new phone means that you will have to cover it up with a case that hides its new colour or camera feature. However, clear-cases have been able to improve in their durability, to protect against sudden drops, which is where the Case-Mate comes in.

Compatible with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, it also supports wireless charging, either Qi or MagSafe, so you can still use the newer features of the phone whilst protecting it against any drops.

Daryl Baxter

