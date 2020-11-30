Protect Your New iPhone 12 With the Case-Mate Clear Case for Only $28

Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Photo : Daryl Baxter

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | $28 | Amazon

Sometimes, protecting a new phone means that you will have to cover it up with a case that hides its new colour or camera feature. However, clear-cases have been able to improve in their durability, to protect against sudden drops, which is where the Case-Mate comes in.

Advertisement

Compatible with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, it also supports wireless charging, either Qi or MagSafe, so you can still use the newer features of the phone whilst protecting it against any drops.

Advertisement