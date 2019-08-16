Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Up to 25% Off Kidde Fire Safety Equipment | Home Depot

If your smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector came with your home, you might want to update that ASAP. You need to change the batteries in the alarm every year, and the entire system every 10 years. Do yourself a favor and snag a Kidde alarm for up to 25% at Home Depot, today only.

During this sale, you can get a Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Combination Detector with Voice Alarm and Ionization Sensor (6-pack) for 25% off. If your smoke detector is up to date, you can still get other fire safety equipment. You can stay prepared for anything with a $22 Kidde Recreational Fire Extinguisher (2-pack).