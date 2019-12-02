It's all consuming.
Protect Your Home With This $60 Google Nest Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Ana Suarez
Google Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Wired) | $60 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Google Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Wired) | $60 | Amazon

How old is your carbon monoxide alarm? And your smoke alarm? If you replied, “Uh...” that means it is time to update your system. Why not do it while the Google Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Wired) is only $60 on Amazon?

The Google Nest Alarm will send messages to your phone whenever there is a problem. It speaks up if smoke or CO is detected and will let you know where it is, so you know what to do. It has a Split-Spectrum Sensor that looks for both fast and slow-burning fires. And when it is dark, the Nest has a Pathlight that can light your way when you walk under it.

And if you hate wires, the battery option is also on sale, but not quite as cheap.

