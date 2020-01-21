Protect Your Home With This $100 Handheld Radon Detector

Corentium Home Radon Detector

Photo : Amazon

Corentium Home Radon Detector | $100 | Amazon

Most homes already have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, but do not have anything to detect radon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor for the odorless, colorless gas, you’re in good hands. Right now, the handheld Corentium Home Radon Detector is mark ed down to $100 on Amazon.

This Radon Detector is part of a Gold Box sale, which means the low price is for today only and while supplies last.