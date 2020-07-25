It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Protect Your Goods With This $25 Travel Backpack

Elizabeth Henges
Travel Fusion Tamperproof Backpack | $25 | SideDeal
You may not be getting ready to travel yet, but when it’s time to get going again, do you really want to be spending a bunch of money on luggage and things you could have gotten now? So, maybe it’s time to pick up this tamperproof backpack from SideDeal and start preparing for your next trip.

This backpack makes it hard to get into if you’re not the owner of said backpack, making your stuff safe if you don’t happen to have a hawk eye on your luggage every second of the trip (still, don’t leave your stuff completely unattended). The backpack offers a place to thread your USB wire through too, so you can charge your device without opening your backpack up.

This deal is only available until the end of the day, so grab one before they sell out!

