CAP Barbell 24" x 24" Interlocking Puzzle Mat (6 Piece), Yoga Mat Top | $22 | Amazon
CAP Barbell 24" x 24" Interlocking Puzzle Mat (6 Piece), Recycled Rubber | $43 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. A recycled rubber-topped set and a yoga mat-topped set are both at great prices today. They cover 24 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop.