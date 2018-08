Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. This 6 piece set of black squares from CAP Barbell are just $8. They cover over 20 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick to soften the blow on your joints, and protect your floors when you drop weights. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop too.