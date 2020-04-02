It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Protect Your Eyes With 30% Off a Pair of Oakley Goggles

Quentyn Kennemer
Oakley O Frame 2.0 Protective Goggles (Extra Small) | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

It’s probably not wise (or legal, depending on where you live) to go skiing right now, but you should still consider picking up a pair of Oakley protective goggles when they get this cheap. You can get an extra small pair that features Oakley’s O Frame 2.0 technology for $35, a 30% discount from its usual price.

With O Frame, the chassis flexes just enough to match the contour of your face, which is ideal if you don’t want your eyeballs to freeze as you’re speeding down slopes. And even if you can’t get out into the mountains right now, they protect against blue light, so you could use it for work and gaming sessions.

