Protect Your Eyes and Look Damn Fine Doing It, With 25% off Sunski Blue Light Glasses and Shades

While I’m admittedly not familiar with Sunski as a brand, our friends at Huckberry are and they’ve never let me down before. Founded by a guy named Tom Stewart who traveled to Australia like 10 years ago and got inspired by a retro pair of sunglasses from the ‘80s or something, Sunski originated as a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

Now they’ve got a wide selection of discounted frames to choose from at Huckberry, including their signature Dipseas blue light glasses, which’ll safeguard your eyes from the dangers of your devices and currently run $44. In the shades department, the Huckberry-exclusive polarized Yubas come in two distinct flavors: pick between see-through or a black/brown gradient colorway. There’s a whole lot more on offer, but lastly, for the sake of time, we need to talk about th e $67 Treelines Premium Collection. When equipped, these bad boys will make you look like some combination of Johnny Depp’s Willy Wonka and Hunter S. Thompson, and I sincerely mean that as a compliment.