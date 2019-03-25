Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, but our readers can still get a great deal on the service by committing for three years.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.