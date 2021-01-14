Protect Your Children From the Horrors of the World With 20% off Qustodio Parental Control Software

20% off All Premium Plans Image : Qustodio , Screenshot : Gabe Carey

Do a Google search for the best parental control software, and rest assured, you’ll find Qustodio at the top. Not only is it a breeze to use, but it’s also platform agnostic, appearing on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even Kindle. For a limited time, all of the company’s premium plans are 20% off for Kinja Deals readers using the exclusive promo code KINJA20, until February 7. That includes plans small, medium, and LARGE, saving you up to $30 for the year. The main difference between the three plans is the number of devices you can deploy Qustodio on at a time. That number ranges between five and 15 so you might want to take a closer look at the options before signing up.

As we’ve all seen firsthand recently, some level of supervision of your little one’s internet activity is a must, and you can’t always be there in person to monitor what they’re spending their time looking at. Because you don’t want you probably don’t want your kid to be radicalized by right-wing conspiracy theories or even looking at porn if they’re under a certain age, it’s important to know the sort of content they’re engaging with online. That’s why, with a premium plan, Qustodio sends out comprehensive 30-day reports on your child’s internet activity straight to your email inbox, no extra steps needed. Perhaps the biggest, most timely feature, however, is YouTube monitoring, which lets you check search queries and viewed videos across Android, Windows, and Mac.

