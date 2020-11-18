Protect Ya Neck (And Face) From Covid-19 Germs With a Pack of N95 Masks, 25% Off

25% off N95 Cup Face Masks (20-Pack) KINJADEAL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know we’re in a pandemic, and currently entering one of the worst winters of our lives. Cases are ticking up, and not to scare you, but you should probably stock up on good, quality N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. These masks from N95MaskCo will be able to do just that, and you’ll get a pack of 20 for $134, which is 25% off the original list price with the code KINJADEAL. You can also grab the 40- and 60-packs for the same 25% off and stock up for close family and friends.

Please stay safe out there. Covid isn’t taking a break and neither should we.

