Protect Three Devices With McAfee Virus and Internet Security for $17

Quentyn Kennemer
McAfee Total Protection 1-Year License | $17 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Whether you’re working from home or making some noobs upset on Call of Duty, your increased internet usage calls for increased caution against the digital dangers that lurk about. The least you can do is set up antivirus, and a year-long license for McAfee’s total protection suite just so happens to be $17 at Amazon Gold Box. You’ll be able to protect a total of three devices for the cost, and it’s compatible  PC, Mac, and mobile.

