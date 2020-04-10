Protect Three Devices From Digital Viruses With a Two-Year Webroot License, Just $50

Webroot Internet Security Plus (3 Devices, 2-Year Subscription) | $50 | Amazon

Just as you have to protect yourself from viral infections, you’ll also need to protect your devices. If you aren’t already squared away with one, an antivirus app is crucial when you’re working from home, and probably more so if you’re gaming—you’ve never felt the full wrath of a salty sore loser until you’ve provoked a network attack. Webroot will do the trick on up to three devices for up to two years, the subscription for which Amazon is selling for $50 in today’s Gold Box. It’s compatible with Mac, PC, iOS, Android, and even Chrome OS. The eight folks still using Linux need not apply.

