Protect Sensitive and Acne-Prone Skin With 20% Off EltaMD Tinted Sunscreen

Want to have beach-ready skin in a flash? Grab yourself a bottle of the dermatologist-favorite EltaMD UV p hysical f ace s unscreen for $27 from Amazon right now.

This stuff is seriously great for simplifying your morning routine. Just spread some on and you can cover up some blemishes or discoloration with its tinted, SPF 41 broad-spectrum formula. I have this and love it because it is fragrance-free and free of other irritants for sensitive skin that I find it difficult to avoid in many cosmetic products.

You can also get a bottle of their SPF 44 and SPF 46 versions for a bit more moola. Check those out below! And whatever you use, just don’t forget your sunscreen this summer.