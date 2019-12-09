Protect and Power Your Electronics With Today's APC Gold Box Deals

APC Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Keep your Black Friday purchases powered up and protected with today’s APC accessory sale. You’ve got a ton of options to make the most out of your outlets, including an $11 wall surge protector and a sweet battery backup for just $51.

Not to mention a reader favorite APC pivot-plug surge protector for just $17. This nifty gadget can sit behind a couch or an entertainment console and power things without being on the floor and not jut out, so your stuff can get as close to the wall as possible.

Five Best Surge Protectors Update: We asked our readers this same question in 2017, so click here to see the updated results. Read more

Like all Gold Box deals though, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so lock in your orders before the lights go out.

