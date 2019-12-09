It's all consuming.
Protect and Power Your Electronics With Today's APC Gold Box Deals

Keep your Black Friday purchases powered up and protected with today’s APC accessory sale. You’ve got a ton of options to make the most out of your outlets, including an $11 wall surge protector and a sweet battery backup for just $51.

Not to mention a reader favorite APC pivot-plug surge protector for just $17. This nifty gadget can sit behind a couch or an entertainment console and power things without being on the floor and not jut out, so your stuff can get as close to the wall as possible.

Like all Gold Box deals though, these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early, so lock in your orders before the lights go out.

