Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Once you own a phone with wireless charging, you quickly realize that you can never have enough Qi charging pads.



This 10W wireless stand from Anker can charge your phone while propping it up in either portrait or landscape mode, and while the obvious use case here is to put it on your desk at work, I have another suggestion: use it to hold up your phone in the kitchen while you have your recipe app open!

Advertisement

It’s priced at $17 right now, but promo code KJANKER1 will bring it down to under $14.