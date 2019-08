Graphic: Amazon

Oternal Aluminum Phone Stand | $6 | Amazon | 50% discount shown at checkout.

Amazon is littered with inexpensive, poorly Photoshopped aluminum phone and tablet stands, but if you’ve somehow not bought one for your desk after all these years, $6 is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.