Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand | $16 | Amazon | Use code VS3S5FSZ

If you’re using a laptop on a desk without anything to prop it up, you’re neck is gonna have a bad time. Prop up your laptop with this discounted laptop stand and use a mouse and keyboard. The best part: this thing is freakin’ portable. Take it places.

Use the coupon code VS3S5FSZ at checkout to bring the price down to just $16.