Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Twelve South has long been a favorite design shop for Mac nerds, and their birch BookArc is down to an all-time low $20 on Amazon today. If you use your MacBook in clamshell mode, this is one of the most stylish ways to stand it up and reclaim some precious desk space. Plus, it’s compatible with any Apple laptop produced in 2012 or later (or, presumably, most Windows laptops too).