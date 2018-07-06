Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $25 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.
Prop Up Your iPhone, iPad, or Even Nintendo Switch With the Beautiful Twelve South HiRise 2
Twelve South’s HiRise is the most attractive smartphone stand you can buy, and according to The Verge, a pretty great Nintendo Switch dock to boot. It normally sells for $40, but the black model is marked down to $25 right now, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.