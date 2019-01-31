Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Attention aspiring slumlords! Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch is down to just $20 today, half its normal price.

If you’re unfamiliar, this 2D tower-building simulation game is not unlike those Sim games we all played a decade ago. Pick it up and manage the needs and wants of tenants, tourists and businesses without the looming threat of a Special Counsel.

Originally released in 2016, this Architect’s Edition comes with the Las Vegas DLC and content packs for Miami Mall, Tokyo Towers, London and Berlin. We hear there were plans for a Moscow expansion... but that’s on hold for now.