Project Cars 3 Is Already Discounted $10 on Amazon

Image : Slightly Mad Studios

Project Cars 3 (PS4, Xbox One) | $50 | Amazon

I don’t know about you, but I’m itching for a new racing game and neither Gran Turismo 7 nor Forza Motorsport 8 can come soon enough. And after the countless hours I’ve invested into Forza Horizon 4 (free on Xbox Game Pass) , it’s just not scratching that itch anymore. Enter Project Cars 3 for PS4 and Xbox One. While the simulation approach is admittedly a massive departure from my own tastes (more into arcade-y racing games like the aforementioned FH4 and Burnout Paradise personally), I can always appreciate when a developer handles the genre well. Plus, the pretty graphics offset my concerns when it comes to gameplay. After all, I am nothing if not bad at video games.

Nevertheless, I’m still tempted to pick up Project Cars 3, especially considering it’s $10 off on Amazon right now, making your pre-checkout subtotal just $50 compared to the $60 it was just yesterday. Snap it up before that price jumps back to MSRP. Not into racing games? In that case, I’m not sure why you’re reading this, but Wasteland 3 also comes out this week , a turn-based RPG in which you play as a desert range in Arizona. That sounds cool too, and it’s also marked down $10 as of this writing, on PS4 and Xbox One.