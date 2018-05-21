Like the outlet timer people use for their holiday lights, this Orbit programmable hose timer turns on and off based on the schedule you set.

It’s especially helpful if your area has drought restrictions, so you can program it to water your lawn or garden during your designated times. $19 is the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever seen, down from the usual $25.

It’s part of a larger Amazon Gold Box, which also includes a motion-detecting sprinkler to deter animals from eating your plants and an Alexa-enabled sprinkler system controller.

These deals will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait for these deals to dry up.