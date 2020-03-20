It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media Deals

Procrastination Pays Off: Best Buy's Dropping the Price on a H&R Block Tax Software

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
kinja dealsdealsbest buy dealsamazon deals
34
Save
H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software | $22 | Best Buy and Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software | $22 | Best Buy and Amazon

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you lucked out. Right now, Best Buy and Amazon are selling H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software for just $22. This routinely sells for around $34, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen of this particular variation this year.

Advertisement

Now that nearly everyone I know is stuck indoors, it’s never been a better time to get your taxes done. While I can’t promise that it’ll be a fun use of your time, it’s definitely something that you won’t regret spending your time on. (Plus, it’s pretty mandatory.)

Advertisement
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Best Deals: Doom Eternal, Hisense 4K TV, Huckberry Clearance, Adidas Slip-Ons, and More

Every Work-From-Home Tip We've Given So Far

REI Co-Op Members Can Save 20% Off With An Exclusive Code

Build Your Own Portable, Packable Work-From-Home Setup