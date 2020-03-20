Procrastination Pays Off: Best Buy's Dropping the Price on a H&R Block Tax Software

H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software | $22 | Best Buy and Amazon

If you still haven’t gotten around to doing your taxes, you lucked out. Right now, Best Buy and Amazon are selling H&R Block Deluxe + State Tax Software for just $22. This routinely sells for around $34, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen of this particular variation this year.

Now that nearly everyone I know is stuck indoors, it’s never been a better time to get your taxes done. While I can’t promise that it’ll be a fun use of your time, it’s definitely something that you won’t regret spending your time on. (Plus, it’s pretty mandatory.)