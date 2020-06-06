It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Proceed at a Speedy Pace to Amazon For a Sonic the Hedgehog Blu-Ray Sale

Elizabeth Henges
Sonic the Hedgehog (4K) | $28 | Amazon Sonic the Hedgehog (Blu-Ray) | $21 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is fun. Is it a masterpiece? No. But some of us can use a fun distraction right now. On Amazon, you can grab the 4k + Blu-Ray version of the movie for $28, or the Blu-Ray+DVD version for $21. It’s a pretty good deal, and it’s a fun movie for kids and adults. Go ahead and grab a copy before it speeds away!

