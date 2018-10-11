Privé Revaux makes a lot of designer sunglasses, but the polarized Commando aviators have consistently been one of their most popular styles. $15 is a 50% discount, and easily (easily!) the best price we’ve ever seen on these.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Privé Revaux's Most Popular Polarized Sunglasses Are Only $15 On Amazon
Privé Revaux makes a lot of designer sunglasses, but the polarized Commando aviators have consistently been one of their most popular styles. $15 is a 50% discount, and easily (easily!) the best price we’ve ever seen on these.