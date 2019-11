SainSmart x Creality Ender-3 PRO 3D Printer | $160 | Woot

3D printing can be an expensive hobby, but if you want to try it out and don’t want to invest a ton, this Ender-3 3D printer is an inexpensive way to get into the hobby. At $160 for a 220 x 220 x 250 mm you can print plenty of little figurines. Many of which might make excellent gifts you can give to others for the holidays, as well.