It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Print Documents (and Shipping Labels) to Your Heart's Desire With $50 off the HP Envy 7155 All-in-One

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealshp dealsAmazon Deals
1.2K
Save
HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Printer | $130 | Amazon
HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Printer | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Printer | $130 | Amazon

As Beck once bellowed, “Everybody’s gotta print sometimes,” a message that holds especially true during the work-from-home times. While I used to rely on enterprise-quality printers and scanners at the office, I’ve since had to make room in my apartment for a cheaper inkjet option. Maybe you’re like me and put it off until the last minute, just late enough to have package recipients asking, “Where’s my stuff?” only for you to respond, “Oh, sorry, I don’t own a printer.” Don’t be like me. Cough up the $130 for a trusty HP Envy 7155 all-in-one photo printer and save $50 for a limited time.

Advertisement

Because it’s a Gold Box offer, there’s no telling how long this deal will last. It could spike back up to its original $180 price tag as early as tomorrow. So jump on this rare discount on a high-demand item while supplies last. With this device in-hand, printing and signing documents is as easy as linking it up with your phone via AirPrint or Wi-Fi direct and tapping the print button, or doing the same from a laptop or desktop computer. The only catch is that it won’t ship until October 10, but given the printer shortage at the moment, not to mention the infrequency of sales, it may be worth the trip to Kinko’s while you wait.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Thursday's Deals of the Day: Sony Bluetooth Speaker, Crash Team Racing Switch Controller, Shark UpLight Vacuum, KN95 Masks, Satisfyer Pro 2, and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

Anker's PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Covers All Your Data Transfer Needs, Now $26

Vava's 1080p Dash Cam Provides a Full Scope of Coverage and Protection Now for Just $25