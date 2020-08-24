Print Documents (and Shipping Labels) to Your Heart's Desire With $50 off the HP Envy 7155 All-in-One

HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Printer Graphic : Gabe Carey

HP Envy 7155 All-in-One Printer | $130 | Amazon

As Beck once bellowed, “Everybody’s gotta print sometimes,” a message that holds especially true during the work-from-home times. While I used to rely on enterprise-quality printers and scanners at the office, I’ve since had to make room in my apartment for a cheaper inkjet option. Maybe you’re like me and put it off until the last minute, just late enough to have package recipients asking, “Where’s my stuff?” only for you to respond, “Oh, sorry, I don’t own a printer.” Don’t be like me. Cough up the $130 for a trusty HP Envy 7155 all-in-one photo printer and save $50 for a limited time.

Because it’s a Gold Box offer, there’s no telling how long this deal will last. It could spike back up to its original $180 price tag as early as tomorrow. So jump on this rare discount on a high-demand item while supplies last. With this device in-hand, printing and signing documents is as easy as linking it up with your phone via AirPrint or Wi-Fi direct and tapping the print button, or doing the same from a laptop or desktop computer. The only catch is that it won’t ship until October 10, but given the printer shortage at the moment, not to mention the infrequency of sales, it may be worth the trip to Kinko’s while you wait.