Print, Copy, and Scan Everything With This Bright Red Canon Pixma MG3620, $30 Off

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red | $60 | Best Buy



Look, I am all for saving paper. Let me just say that from the start. But, there are certain work and school tasks that have come up recently in which printing off some things has been necessary.

I was pretty shocked to discover that my local Best Buy has been effectively wiped clean of their printer stock. It seems that with more people working from home, at home printers and scanners are in higher demand.

Thankfully, there are some to be found online— like this candy red Canon PIXMA MG3620 wi reless a ll-i n-o ne p rinter. It’s down to just $60 right now, which is a $30 discount. I feel like if I had a printer this vibrant I would never forget to order ink again! Ah, who am I kidding? I definitely would still put that expense off for as long as I could.