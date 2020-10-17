Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechComputers & Accessories

Print, Copy, and Scan Everything With This Bright Red Canon Pixma MG3620, $30 Off

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsBest Buy Deals
245
Save
Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red | $60 | Best Buy
Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red | $60 | Best Buy
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer in Red | $60 | Best Buy

Look, I am all for saving paper. Let me just say that from the start. But, there are certain work and school tasks that have come up recently in which printing off some things has been necessary.

Advertisement

I was pretty shocked to discover that my local Best Buy has been effectively wiped clean of their printer stock. It seems that with more people working from home, at home printers and scanners are in higher demand.

Thankfully, there are some to be found online— like this candy red Canon PIXMA MG3620 wireless all-in-one printer. It’s down to just $60 right now, which is a $30 discount. I feel like if I had a printer this vibrant I would never forget to order ink again! Ah, who am I kidding? I definitely would still put that expense off for as long as I could.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Logitech C920 is One of the Best Webcams, And You Can Grab One for $78

Friday's Best Deals: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Amazon Echo Dot, Logitech C920 Webcam, John Wick Trilogy, Nerds and Laffy Taffy, and More

The Ultimate iPhone 12 Pre-Order Guide: Release Dates, Carriers, and More

The Jezebel X Bijoux Indiscrets Vibrator Team-Up Is the Perfect Intersection of Inviting Interests