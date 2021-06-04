Amazon Prime Members: Upgrade Your View With an Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV for Just $220

Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition Image : Andrew Hayward

Insignia 43” 4K Fire TV Edition | $220 | Amazon (Prime Only)



If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can choose from a selection of heavily discounted TVs right now, including a couple of 4K sets. This Insignia 43” 4K Smart TV is the more affordable pick, delivering crisp Ultra HD resolution and smart streaming features powered by Amazon’s own Fire TV platform. It’s $100 off the list price and has a strong 4.6-star rating from customers.



Want to go larger while still getting a deal? Toshiba’s 50” 4K Smart TV, also featuring the Fire TV streaming platform, is $310 right now—a nice $120 off the list price. It has the same stellar 4.6-star rating, but for both of these bargains, you must be a Prime member.