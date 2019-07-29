Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat | $380 | Amazon | Prime member exclusive

Right now, Prime members can save 30% on an electric KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat. With the exclusive on-page coupon, the price on this bidet drops by about $150.

Pablo tested one, and he was a fan:

It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use.

This Kohler model has just about everything you’d want in a fancy toilet seat, including a seat warmer, LED light, multiple cleaning modes, a dryer and the lid will automatically open up when you enter the bathroom.

Advertisement

While I don’t own this particular unit, I’m a big proponent of bidet ownership. And if you’re interested in taking your bathroom breaks to another level, this is a really terrific opportunity. This discount applies to both the round and elongated seat versions.