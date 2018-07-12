Theee Etekcity air mattresses aren’t the most featured-packed mattresses we’ve ever seen, but they’ll get the job done. The twin sized comes with a built-in electric pump and is an impressive 18 inches tall, so you likely won’t feel any lumpy rocks underneath you. It’s $20 - $30 off for Prime members today, down to just $62.

The queen size is a model older and thinner, which means it will make up smaller for camping or travel. It doesn’t have a built-in pump, but does include a cordless, rechargeable pump in the box. Today’s $55 price tag is a good $25 off the usual.