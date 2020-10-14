Prime Members Save up to 27% on Aukey Portable Chargers

Aukey 30W PD Dual-Port Car Charger | $11 | KINJACCA3

There are few feelings worse t han having your phone die on you as you’re walking (or driving) the streets alone in the midst of a pandemic—not that I would know anything about that! A threat best avoided with the purchase of a portable charger to keep around , these Aukey-branded banks and car plugs are up to 27% off for Prime Day right now.

You can grab a 10,000mAh 18-watt Power Delivery fast charger for just $ 1 6 using our exclusive code KINJAN83P. Need a backup for your vehicles cigarette lighter, or whatever you’re supposed to call those things now? This 30W dual-port option is compact enough to carry in your pocket, always there when you need it most, and is marked down to $11 with the code KINJACCA3. Last but not least, a 20,000mAh USB-C charger is future-proof and powerful. It costs a bit more at $28, but with no code required, it’s an easy impulse buy that’s thin and light and replete with connections that’ll last years to come.