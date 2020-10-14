Prime Members Save 30% on 5 Pounds of Hershey Candy Just in Time for Hallows' Eve

5 lbs Bulk Hersh ey Halloween Candy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

5 lbs Bulk Hersh ey Halloween Candy | $14 | Amazon



Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy. Today only Prime members can grab this treat bag of 250 fun-size packs for just $14.

This bag of Hersh ey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hersh ey Milk Chocolates, Milk Duds, Whoppers, and Joy Miniatures so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over five pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about. If you or your house are Hersh ey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.

This will ship for free.