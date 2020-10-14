Prime Members Save 30% on 5 Pounds of Hershey Candy Just in Time for Hallows' Eve

5 lbs Bulk Hershey Halloween Candy | $14 | Amazon
Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy. Today only Prime members can grab this treat bag of 250 fun-size packs for just $14.
This bag of Hershey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey Milk Chocolates, Milk Duds, Whoppers, and Joy Miniatures so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over five pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about. If you or your house are Hershey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.
This will ship for free.