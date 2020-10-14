It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Prime Members Save 30% on 5 Pounds of Hershey Candy Just in Time for Hallows' Eve

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
501
1
Save
5 lbs Bulk Hershey Halloween Candy | $14 | Amazon
5 lbs Bulk Hershey Halloween Candy | $14 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

5 lbs Bulk Hershey Halloween Candy | $14 | Amazon

Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy. Today only Prime members can grab this treat bag of 250 fun-size packs for just $14.

Advertisement

This bag of Hershey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey Milk Chocolates, Milk Duds, Whoppers, and Joy Miniatures so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over five pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about. If you or your house are Hershey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Assassin's Creed III Remastered - Nintendo Switch
Assassin's Creed III Remastered - Nintendo Switch
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

You Can Rack up as Much as $165 in Amazon Credit To Spend on Prime Day, Here’s How

Drive Shucking: A Cheaper Way to Fill Your NAS

Cheap Earbuds, Dash Cams, and a 4K Projector: The Best Vava and Boltune Deals of Amazon Prime Day

The Kitchen Gadgets Foodies Actually Use, and You Should Too