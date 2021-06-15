Prime Members: Save $230 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Woot

Apple iPhone 11 Pro | $770 | Woot (Prime)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max | $1,200 | Woot (Prime)

While 2019’s iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max lack some of the standout features of the current iPhone 12 models—most notably 5G support and the sleek redesign—they’re still excellent phones with beautiful screens and power comparable to today’s top-end Androids.

If you’re keen on saving some serious cash on a last-gen flagship phone, Woot is offering savings on the 11 Pro models solely for Amazon Prime members today. The iPhone 11 Pro is up to $230 off the list price, starting at $770 depending on color and capacity options, while the 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max is available for $1,200 (that’s $150 off).