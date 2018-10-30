Screenshot: The Cabin In the Woods

Tomorrow night, while you wait for trick or treaters, you have to stay in and watch a scary movie. Sorry, I don’t make the rules here. Luckily, Amazon’s discounting digital rentals of a bunch of spooky classics (as well as some, uh, not classics) to just $2 each today. Just note that you won’t see the discount until you go to the individual movie page, and that this deal is only available for Prime members.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon’s The Cabin In the Woods is somehow a perfect parody of horror tropes, and an excellent horror movie in its own right.