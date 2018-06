Graphic: Twitch

Quick PSA for all you Nintendo Switch owners downloading Fortnite for the first time today: Twitch Prime members (free if you have Amazon Prime) can get a free outfit, backpack, pickaxe, and emote if you link your account to Epic. Like all Fortnite items, these are cosmetic only, but it’s an easy way to start filling your locker.



Once you sign up for Twitch Prime, just click here to claim your loot.