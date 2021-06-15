It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsSmart Home

Prime Members: Get Two Echo Dot Smart Speakers for Just $50

Jump on early Prime Day savings with half off a pair of smart speakers

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Echo Dot: 2 for the Price of 1 | $50 | Amazon | Use code PDDOT2PK (Prime)
Echo Dot: 2 for the Price of 1 | $50 | Amazon | Use code PDDOT2PK (Prime)
Image: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Echo Dot: 2 for the Price of 1 | $50 | Amazon | Use code PDDOT2PK (Prime)

With Prime Day coming up next week, Amazon is offering sizzling deals on its own devices. If you’ve been looking to bring a couple new Echo smart speakers into your home, here’s a bargain: right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can get two of the smaller Echo Dot speakers for the normal price of one, just $50. Simply add two of the Echo Dot into your cart, pop in code PDDOT2PK at checkout, and the savings will show up.

Advertisement