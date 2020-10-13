Prime Members Get to Enjoy $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra for the Next Two Days

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt | $50 | Amazon



This deal is exclusively for Prime members. Oh, the perks of being in that Amazon club. For the next two days save 58% on this Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model.

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with instant pots before. This Insta Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sauté s /sears , steams , warms , and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.

The deal is exclusively for Prime members, It runs for both Prime Days and you’ll get free same-day shipping on this item.