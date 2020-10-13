It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Prime Members Get to Enjoy $70 off the Instant Pot Ultra for the Next Two Days

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
284
Save
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt | $50 | Amazon
Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt | $50 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt | $50 | Amazon

This deal is exclusively for Prime members. Oh, the perks of being in that Amazon club. For the next two days save 58% on this Instant Pot Ultra 3 Qt. This is a great deal if you’ve been on the fence of purchasing one or replacing an older worn-out model.

Advertisement

The Ultra is the newest addition to the Instant Pot Fam. These are easy to use, are quicker, and take a lot of the guess for out if you’ve experimented with instant pots before. This Insta Pot is pretty versatile and can be a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, and egg cooker. It also sautés/sears, steams, warms, and even sterilizers. That’s quite the variety for one appliance. The programming and presets aid in making sure minimal mistakes are made and each meal is perfect. This model is Ul certified with 11 proven safety mechanisms and it’s energy-efficient.

The deal is exclusively for Prime members, It runs for both Prime Days and you’ll get free same-day shipping on this item.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Monitor on the Cheap in the HP Flash Sale

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals

Today Grab 20% off Top-Rated Smartphone Sanitizer the PhoneSoap 3

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts