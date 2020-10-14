Prime Members Can Snag $36 off Corsori's Smart WiFi Air Fryer Right Now

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon



Being a Prime member comes with a lot of perks including killer exclusive deals on Prime Day. Today’s the last day to take 30% off Cosori’s Smart WiFi Air Fryer putting it well under $100.

Welcome to the future and the first air fryer that can be controlled with an app . This brings meal prep well into the 21st century . You can even monitor and tweak this fryer with your Alexa or Google assistant. The model is an upgrade on an old design making it sleeker and easier to read. With eleven presets you’ll definitely find your favorite among them. There’s s teak, p oultry, s eafood, b acon, f rozen f oods, f ries, veggies, bread, d esserts, and more. You can also pick a recipe in the app to set and try. This air fryer has a pretty efficient preheat option too . This a great deal for members looking to upgrade an air fryer or are just curious about creating healthier meals without frying . Quick tasty crispy foods can be yours today.

Free shipping on this item as well.