It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Prime Members Can Snag $36 off Corsori's Smart WiFi Air Fryer Right Now

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
172
Save
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon

Being a Prime member comes with a lot of perks including killer exclusive deals on Prime Day. Today’s the last day to take 30% off Cosori’s Smart WiFi Air Fryer putting it well under $100.

Advertisement

Welcome to the future and the first air fryer that can be controlled with an app. This brings meal prep well into the 21st century. You can even monitor and tweak this fryer with your Alexa or Google assistant. The model is an upgrade on an old design making it sleeker and easier to read. With eleven presets you’ll definitely find your favorite among them. There’s steak, poultry, seafood, bacon, frozen foods, fries, veggies, bread, desserts, and more. You can also pick a recipe in the app to set and try. This air fryer has a pretty efficient preheat option too. This a great deal for members looking to upgrade an air fryer or are just curious about creating healthier meals without frying. Quick tasty crispy foods can be yours today.

Free shipping on this item as well.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020 (Day 2): The Best Deals to Shop Right Now

Grab a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop With RTX 2070 Super Graphics for $600 off In This Prime-Exclusive Deal

Now $20 for Prime Day, the Poké Ball Plus Is a No Brainer for Ash Ketchum Wannabes Everywhere

AirPods, MacBooks, and iPads (Oh My!): Today’s Best Apple Deals